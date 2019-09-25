Suspected arsonist found dead in Elizabeth police custody

ELIZABETH — Prosecutors are investigating the death of a man in a city jail after he was arrested on warrants and a fresh arson charge.

Police on Friday found the 58-year-old city resident passed out in his cell about 4 a.m. He was pronounced dead about 15 minutes later after cops and medical professionals had administered aid.

News of the death was released by the Union County Prosecutor's Office five days later on Wednesday. They have not released the man's name because officials are still trying to notify his family.

The man was arrested 1:45 a.m. Sept. 19 on the 400 block of Morris Avenue, the same location where a dumpster fire had been reported 5:40 a.m. the previous day.

Prosecutors said the man had two warrants for his arrest. Prosecutors were in the process of charging him with third-degree arson in connection to the fire.

Hours after his arrest, police transported the man to Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth after he reported "feeling unwell," prosecutors said Wednesday. He was released back to police by 2 p.m. Prosecutors did not say what was wrong with the man.

