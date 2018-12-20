Suspect in fatal Edison gas station robbery found in Lyft car

EDISON — Police have arrested a suspect after a Speedway gas station clerk was shot dead during a robbery early Thursday morning. [ UPDATE: Prosecutors say this man has been released and was not charged in the robbery and homicide.]

Perth Amboy police said the suspect, an 18-year-old city man, was stopped in a vehicle operated by a Lyft driver around 12:45 p.m. The vehicle was being tailed by unmarked law enforcement vehicles when it was stopped.

The man was taken to Edison police headquarters, police said, who did not disclose if he was charged.

Police said a17-year-old girl also was sharing a ride in the Lyft but she was not traveling with the suspect. She was taken home to her mother.

A gunman fled the gas station about 4 a.m. after he shot John Bertram, 38, of the Fords section of Woodbridge, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey.

Bertram was shot after he had handed over a cash register drawer.

Police respond to a shooting at a Speedway on Amboy Ave in Edison (RLS Metro Breaking News)

