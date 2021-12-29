Survey says Jets & Giants fans really like to tailgate

Personally, I’m more a fan of the on-field product, but I have certainly seen my share of tailgaters while attending sporting events over the years. A new study says few teams have fans who enjoy tailgating more than New Jersey’s two NFL teams, the Jets & Giants.

The research was done by a gambling site, bookies.com and it ranked teams (and their fans) according to how much they enjoy tailgating before the games.

To arrive at their conclusions, the site “surveyed 2,008 NFL fans from around the country to ask them about their tailgating habits. Teams were ranked based on how often fans of each team said they participated in tailgating. Fans were also asked their favorite food to eat while tailgating, number of alcoholic drinks they consume during a tailgate and how much they spend on tailgating (food, drinks, supplies, etc.). 50% of respondents were male and 50% were female. The average age of respondents was 38.”

Taking all that into consideration, it was determined that Jets fans rank second for tailgating while the Giants are #4. The Buffalo Bills took the top spot; I guess the Bills Mafia is a real thing.

Both Giants and Jets fans consume about three drinks while tailgating (although it wouldn’t surprise me if that number was higher this year considering the seasons the two franchises are stumbling through). The favorite food for both sets of fans is burgers, but G-Men’s faithful pay a lot more to tailgate: $65.86 compared to the Jets’ $51.12.

The Houston Texans fans drink the most, at 4.3 drinks before the game. Tailgating before a Cowboys game will cost you the most, however, at $80.81.

1. Buffalo Bills: The Bills Mafia rules supreme.

2. New York Jets: Gang Green’s fans like to have a good time in the Meadowlands.

3. Las Vegas Raiders: Tailgating in the desert? I’ll pass.

4. New York Giants: At least you can have an enjoyable time before the game starts.

5. Green Bay Packers: The cheese heads are the fans that other fans want most to tailgate with.

6. Cleveland Browns: Browns fans down 3.1 drinks before the game.

7. Detroit Lions: Another sad-sack franchise that has fans that like to party.

8. Houston Texans: As mentioned, they are the most liquored up.

9. Philadelphia Eagles: Iggles fans like burgers when they tailgate (there are no stats regarding fights).

10. Pittsburgh Steelers: I assume much Iron City beer is consumed.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

