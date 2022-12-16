Survey reveals this as New Jersey’s most popular Christmas cookie
What better way to counter the hustle and bustle of the holiday season than enjoying your favorite Christmas cookie?
Okay, maybe a stiff eggnog, but that can be enjoyed after the cookies are done.
Baking cookies with loved ones while listening to Christmas music is a great way to deal with being stuck inside during the month of December.
Axios recently looked at Google Trends to reveal which Christmas cookie was the most popular in each of the United States.
Is your favorite in tune with the rest of the Garden State? We’re going to find out.
Take a look at this map of uniquely searched Cookes by state between the dates of Dec. 3 and Dec. 9.
This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, but according to the map, the most popular Christmas cookie in New Jersey is the Italian Christmas Cookie.
Google told Axios that its map ‘represents the uniquely searched cookies across the US’ and it defines ‘uniquely searched, as a term that is over-represented in a region compared to the country.’
We share a favorite cookie with five other states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, New York, and Rhode Island.
You can see the full list of favorite cookies here.
Interested in making Italian Christmas Cookies of your own? Here’s what you’ll need-
Ingredients for the Italian Christmas Cookie:
- 1 cup butter softened
- 2 cup sugar
- 4 cups flour
- 2 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 15 ounce container ricotta cheese
- 2 eggs
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
Almond glaze for the cookies:
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 2-4 tablespoons milk
- 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
- Christmas sprinkles for topping
For instructions on how to bake the treats, click here.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
