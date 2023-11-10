Surprise delivery with quick response from Bergenfield, NJ PD

It was the middle of the night for Christian and Cherise Spriggs when mom-to-be Cherise was startled out of sleep with severe pain. Although bags were packed for the expected trip to the hospital, it wasn't gonna happen.

After a discussion and a little back and forth, Christian called 9-1-1. Within a couple of minutes, which I'm sure felt longer to the expecting parents, Officers Oscar Lopez and Eric Lind came through the door and immediately went into action.

One officer tended to the mom and the other setting up blankets and pillows in the living room to create a comfortable spot for the delivery.

The baby had other ideas, realizing immediately that there would be no move from the upstairs bathroom, the officers made her as comfortable as possible and delivered the baby as she was standing at the bathroom sink.

Mom and baby are doing great today and the whole family is thankful for the calm, quick, and professional action from our #BlueFriday honorees, Bergenfield Police Offices Oscar Lopez and Eric Lind.

You can read the whole story HERE.

