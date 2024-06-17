Supermarket popular in upscale NJ neighborhoods is closing a store

CHATHAM – In a few months, a Kings Food Market in Morris County will close its doors for good.

A A state labor notice filed this month says 61 employees will be affected by the Chatham site closure along Main Street.

The notice filed by Acme Markets says operations will end Sept. 1. Acme Markets and parent company Albertsons won a bid in 2020 to take over the brand, the Daily Record reported.

“Closing a store is always tough. Our focus remains on growing our business, which sometimes involves reinvesting resources into existing stores and exploring potential new locations. We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with clean, fresh, full and friendly shopping experiences,” spokesperson Dana Ward said to NJBIZ.

Employees wishing to stay with the company are said to have the opportunity to be relocated to a nearby store.

What does the future look like?

Ward has said this business decision isn’t correlated to any proposed merger with Kroger, according to NJBIZ. Back in 2022 with talks of a merger agreement, Kroger and Albertsons mention employing over 710, 000 associates and together just shy of 5,000 stores. You can read more about the latest divestiture package here.

