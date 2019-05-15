Sunshine and warmth return! Still some showers and t-storms too

After a trio of wet, cloudy, cold, and downright miserable days, we finally have some nicer weather to talk about!

Skies have cleared significantly overnight. And, with the arrival of drier air, temperatures have really bottomed out. Northwestern NJ has fallen into the upper 30s, with lower 40s on the map for most of the state. A definite chill in the air — you'll probably want to grab a jacket on your way out the front door.

You'll enjoy mostly sunny skies for most of Wednesday . A stiff breeze out of the northwest will blow up to 20 mph. And at long last, temperatures will moderate to seasonable levels — forecast highs are in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. (Technically, that's a few degrees below seasonal norms ... but really, who cares?)

While Wednesday's daytime weather looks good, a little storm system will come into view for Wednesday evening . A few showers and thunderstorms may pop up starting around 6 p.m. While severe weather is unlikely, pockets of heavier rain could impact the tail end of the evening commute and/or your outdoor evening plans.

Additional scattered rain is likely through Wednesday night and Thursday morning . Bottom line: You will get wet at some point. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the comfortable mid 50s or so.

This batch of rain should wrap up by mid-morning Thursday (around 9 a.m.) And then the rest of Thursday looks quite pleasant, with a mix of sun and clouds and high temps climbing into the lower 70s.

Warmer air will continue to flow into the Garden State on Friday , bumping highs into the mid 70s. However, the warmth will come with humidity. And humidity will lead to increased cloud cover and a chance for scattered showers. While Friday doesn't look like a washout, there will be raindrops in New Jersey for a good part of the day.

I'm still liking the weekend outlook, and models have steered away from the "60s to 90s" nonsense I referenced previously. Saturday could be the nicest day of the weekend, with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid 70s. Sunday looks OK, with broken clouds and highs again generally in the 70s. I just can't rule out a few showers on Sunday — especially to the south, especially late-day.

Model guidance paints another damp and dreary day on Monday , with periods of rain and highs potentially stuck in the 50s and 60s. This bit of bleakness looks to be short-lived though, as thermometers are forecast to soar into the 80s (away from the coast) on Tuesday .

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey.