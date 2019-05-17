Sunshine and warm temps for your NJ weekend plans

The weekend before the Memorial Day holiday is a busy one with a number of activities and events planned, and the weather should not get in the way of any of them.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is off today, but he left behind a pretty easy forecast for the next few days.

Friday is expected to be partly sunny with a high between 75 and 80. Expect to feel a bit more humidity in the air with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon as a cold front moves through the state.

It's ideal weather for the start of the 33rd Annual New Jersey Seafood Festival in Belmar which runs through Friday at Pyanoe Plaza.

Saturday will be another nice day with a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures well into the 70s. The Smash Kids Cancer Music & Food Fest, which Dan's neighbors are hosting at Lagrande Park in Fanwood, will have a great day to help out Sloan Kettering pediatric cancer research.

There's also the annual 30th annual Chili & Salsa Cookoff in Toms River and several charity walks at the Jersey Shore, including Mary's Place by the Sea 8th annual Walk-A-Thon and first 5K on Ocean Pathway in Ocean Grove. There's also the POAC's Walk for a Difference at FirstEnergy Park (home of the Lakewood BlueClaws).

There's also the first of two sold out BTS concerts at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night.

Another front making its way across the state, this time a warm front, will send temperature into the 80s on Sunday under partly cloudy skies which should not hamper Rutgers University commencement at HighPoint.com Stadium in Piscataway.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Great Strides event in Point Pleasant Beach and the Crohns & Colitis Foundation Take Steps Walk at the Asbury Park Boardwalk should not have any problems either. Or the second BTS concert at MetLife Stadium for that matter.

It looks like clouds and showers will start the work week on Monday with temps in the low 70s, and just cloudy on Tuesday.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ