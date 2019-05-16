35 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — May 17-19

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

May Festival at Historic Smithville

Our annual Mayfest in Historic Smithville host's over 100 juried crafters, an international food court, music, kids' activities, non-profit organizations and much more! All of this is in addition to our 60+ shops, carousel ride, train ride, paddle boats, 7 eateries, and antique arcades that are located at the Village year round!

May 18, 2019 - May 19, 2019

Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Smithville, NJ 08205

BERGEN COUNTY

4th Annual Beerfest

Over 45 breweries & cideries. Rain or Shine. VIP: 4:30 - 9:30 pm. VIP Ticket: $75 includes admission, VIP Lounge, special VIP food buffet, tasting glass, Exclusive VIP tastings and 1 additional hour of sampling (limited to 200). GA: 5:30 - 9:30 pm. GA Ticket: $35 includes admission, tasting glass and 4 hour sampling $45 for day of GA ticket purchase: includes admission, tasting glass and 4 hour sampling. All ticket holders have access to samplings, pairings, educational seminars and more. *must be 21 & older to attend/ no refunds given.

May 18, 2019

Meadowlands Racetrack

1 Racetrack Dr., East Rutherford, NJ 07073

BURLINGTON COUNTY

New Jersey Renaissance Faire

The New Jersey Renaissance Faire is about to begin its 10th Season, an event of epic proportions! Located on the beautiful 60 acres of Liberty Lake, the New Jersey Renaissance Faire is the largest festival of its kind in the state of NJ, and has made a name for itself as the most interactive Renaissance Faire in the country. A renowned local destination for family entertainment, over three weekends, six stages host a variety of performances including sword fighting, music, comedy, fire breathing, and aerialists. Along with a cast of brilliantly talented cast of professionally trained actors, there is an extensive merchant village of talented artisans, and delicious food and drink, including Beer and Wine, courtesy of the South Jersey Celtic Society and Valenzano Winery. To purchase tickets or find out more about this wonderful event, check out our website.

May 18, 2019 - May 19, 2019

Liberty Lake

1195 Florence-Columbus Rd., Bordentown, NJ 08505

May Moonlight Walk

Come explore the village and the bogs by moonlight! This special opportunity is scheduled on or as close to the full moon as possible. An experienced guide will share insights about Whitesbog and the nature that surrounds us with a different topic each month. All walks are 3-5 miles in length. Dress weather appropriate. Reservations are requested and the walk is $5 per person.

May 18, 2019

Historic Whitesbog Village

120 W. Whites Bogs Rd. #34, Browns Mills, NJ 08015

CAMDEN COUNTY

4th Annual Garbage Bag Gala

The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center in Camden will hold its 4th Annual Garbage Bag Gala Fashion Show on May 16, 2019 at the Marian House in Cherry Hill. Professional and hobbyist designers will take recycled and unconventional materials, even garbage bags, to create beautiful fashions in an awe-inspiring runway show. Over 30 designs will be featured in the annual event and models, from the professional to the amateur, will strut in awe-inspiring spring fashions. Attendees of this year’s Garbage Bag Gala are invited to a pre-show reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. The fashion show will then begin promptly at 8 p.m. with Fox 29’s Good Day Philadelphia Co-Anchor Thomas Drayton serving as emcee. All funds raised from the evening will benefit women’s and family programs at the Kroc Center.

May 16, 2019

507 Kings Hwy S

Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Spring Shorebird and Horseshoe Crab Festival

Come join The Wetlands Institute for a festival that celebrates this amazing spectacle of nature – the shorebird migration and horseshoe crab spawning season. Guests of all ages can enjoy a variety of conservation-based activities including guided shorebird viewings; horseshoe crab workshops; horseshoe crab spawning survey demonstrations and reTURN the Favor walks; aquarium teaching tank and aquaculture tours; naturalist-led Salt Marsh Trail walks; and other hands-on education and conservation-based activities.

May 18, 2019 - May 19, 2019

The Wetlands Institute

1075 Stone Harbor Blvd., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

The Winemakers Co-Op Spring Portfolio Tasting

Join the Winemakers Co-Op for an afternoon in historic Cape May showcasing some of the top estate-grown wines of New Jersey. This event will feature live gypsy jazz by special musical guest Hot Club of Philadelphia, gourmet a la carte food offerings and exciting conversation about the flourishing NJ wine industry. Meet the winemakers and proprietors of the five Co-Op wineries and taste over 40 wines that adhere to their strict quality standards. All wines poured at this event will be 100% New Jersey-grown from the classic vinifera grapes of Europe and dry in style. Very special guest Clark Smith will give wine education presentations at 2:30pm at 3:45pm. Mr. Smith has made and sold wine for nearly 50 years, and is widely considered one of the preeminent wine consultants in the United States. In 2018 he was named one of the "100 Most Influential People" in the wine business by intowine.com, and the 2016 "Wine Innovator of the Year" by Wine Business Monthly.

May 19, 2019

Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 S. Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

ESSEX

Fine Art and Crafts

See Essex County’s beautiful Verona Park transformed into a fine art gallery and fine craft boutique featuring 140 fine artists and fine crafters the weekend of May 18-19 from 10am-5pm, rain or shine. Explore Art for the Body and Home from fine art in a variety of media, fine photography, and fine craft creations in wood, clay, metal, glass, leather, gold and silver, and much more. Talk with exhibitors and learn what inspires them, buy great gifts for yourself, your friends and family, watch demonstrations, and sample specialty foods. Co-sponsored with Essex County Department of Parks and Rose Squared Productions, Inc., this free-to-the-public event is located on the corner of Lakeside and Bloomfield Avenues. Directions to the show from your location can be found via Google Maps.

May 18, 2019 - May 19, 2019

Verona Park

542 Bloomfield Ave., Verona, NJ 07044

Maplewood Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

May 19, 2019

Springfield Ave. & Indiana St., Maplewood, NJ 07040

Cheesefest!

Join for an afternoon where it's all about cheese. Taste it. Pair it. Crack it. Meet the animals that give it to us. Discover how it's made the old-fashioned way. Live music with Watchung Riders, games, and all you can eat cheese! Sponsored by Schuman Cheese. Presented by the Montclair History Center, Montclair Center, and Rutgers Cooperative 4-H Program. Food and beverage vendors to be announced online in April. Rain or shine. Pricing and early bird discounts available online.

May 19, 2019

Crane House & Historic YWCA

110 Orange Rd., Montclair, NJ 07042

HUDSON COUNTY

Plates 4 Parks: The Reservoir Dinner

Announcing the return of Plates 4 Parks (formerly the Six Ward Dinner Series), the Jersey City Parks Coalition's signature fundraising event. We will celebrate Jersey City's dynamic food scene and enjoy a delicious three-course dinner at the Reservoir.The meal will be created by Chef Mory Thomas of Square 1 and all proceeds will support the Jersey City Parks Coalition in our mission to empower residents to develop, renovate, use and maintain their community parks and public spaces in Jersey City; thereby revitalizing neighborhoods and lifting communal and human spirits while respecting the neighborhood's cultural diversity. This dinner series provides youth hospitality training to a group of students from Haven House. Please contact us with any food allergies or for vegan/vegetarian options. Dinners Start at 6pm sharp!

May 18, 2019

Reservoir

119-199 Reservoir Ave., Jersey City, NJ 07307

HUNTERDON COUNTY

2019 Red Mill Retro Ride, Picnic & Handcrafter's Market

The Retro Ride is an all day event and is our take on London's famous Tweed Ride. Dress to impress and join like minded history buffs, bicycle lovers and lawn game aficionados for a leisurely ride around Historic Clinton, NJ Starting and ending at the beautiful grounds of the ICONIC RED MILL along the South Branch of the Raritan River. Featuring Marketspace Vendor Events' Handcrafter's Market at the Red Mill Retro Ride. RAIN DATE: Sunday, June 2 Handmade artisan vendors will be selling their wares on the Red Mill Museum Village grounds.

May 18, 2019

The Red Mill Museum and Village

56 Main St., Clinton, NJ 08809

Hunterdon Wine Release Weekend

It's the debut weekend for the three wines comprising our Rhone blend lineup- the Hunterdon Mistral Rouge, Blanc, and Rose'. These estate wines are all blends of Rhone grapes that we grow at our Amwell Ridge and Pheasant Hill vineyard sites. They've grown to become iconic parts of the Unionville portfolio, and represent one of the most dedicated Rhone wine efforts on the east coast. Cherry Grove Farm will sample and sell their farmstead cave-aged cheeses in the tasting room on both Saturday and Sunday, and we will have live music in the outdoor picnic area on Sunday. Free to visit, tastings are $10. Wines available for tasting, by the glass, bottle, and case.

May 18, 2019 - May 19, 2019

Unionville Vineyards

9 Rocktown Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MERCER COUNTY

Pinot to Picasso Vintage 2019 ~ Enchanted Forest

Attendees can expect a salon-style exhibition, gourmet tastings, and hand-selected world wines and cocktails. The theme for this year's event is Enchanted Forest: professional artists will transform a raw commercial space into a lush enchanted forest where flora, fauna, and fun await under a full moon. One of the highlights of the evening is the "Tombola," an Italian-style art lottery of original works contributed by talented local artists. Dress code: creative cocktail. Preview the donated artwork at the ACP's Paul Robeson Center for the Arts from May 9 - 13, with a special Preview Opening Reception on May 9 from 5:30 - 7:30 pm.

May 17, 2019

Technology Center of Princeton

330 Carter Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

Westminster Community Ensembles: Remember Her Name

Ruth Ochs conducts the Westminster Community Orchestra and Sinhaeng Lee conducts the Westminster Community Chorus on Friday, May 17 at 8 p.m. as they present a program showcasing works for chorus and orchestra in multiple combinations, featuring music of reflection, inspiration and renewal, including the world premiere of Remember Her Name by Louis A. Josephson commemorating the life of Samantha Josephson. The program also includes works by Brahms, Mozart, Ešenvalds, Mendelssohn, Franck, Sibelius, Dvorak, Copland, and Brant Adams. The performanced will take place at the Princeton Meadow Road Church and Event Center, 545 Meadow Road. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students/seniors and can be obtained by calling the Westminster Box Office at 609-921-2663.

May 17, 2019

Princeton Meadow Church and Event Center

545 Meadow Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

Victorian Pressed Flower Workshop

Saturday, May 18 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. $25; $15 for members of Morven. Spend a springtime afternoon as Victorian women, such as Harriet Stockton might have, and create pressed flower art surrounded by historic garden with Morven’s Curator of Education Debra Lampert-Rudman. Learn the “love language” of flowers, enjoy an illustrated powerpoint on this Victorian art, and create artwork of your own special design suitable for framing. All flowers, materials, and art instruction provided. No previous experience required.

May 18, 2019

55 Stockton, Princeton, New Jersey 08540

Blawenburg Band Annual Concert

The Blawenburg Band will commemorate its 129th Anniversary year with a free concert on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 3:00pm at the Hopewell Valley Central High School Performing Arts Center in Pennington, NJ. Founded in Blawenburg, New Jersey in 1890, the group is one of the oldest community bands in the state and among the most active. Conducted since 1985 by Dr. Jerry Rife, Retired Professor of Music and Chair of the Fine Arts Department at Rider University, the band performs about 20 concerts a year throughout the area. The anniversary concert program this year continues the tradition of presenting a rich selection of music from the concert band repertoire, with the usual mix including marches, medleys, overtures and patriotic music. Major selections include Russian Sailor’s Dance by Richard Gliere, Sea Songs by Thomas Knox and Oklahoma! by Richard Rogers. A special feature of this year’s concert will be the world premier of Limehouse Blues, Written by Philip Braham and arranged by the bands principal clarinetist John Anastasio. The high school Performing Arts Center is located at 259 Pennington-Titusville Road in Pennington, NJ. Admission is free. Following the concert there will be a reception with refreshments and live Dixieland music played by a small ensemble from the band.

May 19, 2019

259 Pennington-Titusville Road

Pennington, New Jersey 08534

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Woodbridge Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

May 18, 2019

Main St. & Amboy Ave., Woodbridge, NJ 07095

Rock and Ride for Autism

New Horizons in Autism presents"Rock and Ride for Autism". An exciting motorcycle and car display. No competition just a display. Coupled by the 2 top cover bands in Jersey. Includes food, raffles, games, beverages all for only $20 per person. Come enjoy a day out with our radio sponsor 107.1 the Boss. Promise to be a great day of fun.

May 19, 2019

Old Bridge Elks Club 2229

67 Old Amboy Road, Old Bridge, NJ 08857

Metuchen Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

May 19, 2019

Main St. & Middlesex Ave., Metuchen, NJ 08840

The Arc Middlesex County's 2019 Walkathon & 3.2K Run

Walk The Walk or Take A Run. The Arc Middlesex County is hosting their 19th Annual Step Up for The Arc Walkathon & New 3.2K Run. Join them for a day full of fun as they raise money to support individuals with disabilities. Registration is at 9AM. The Walkathon begins at 10AM and the 3.2K RUN starts 11:30AM. Prizes will be awarded to the first place male and female adult and student age racers. The event will be followed by a free lunch sponsored by Goldman Sachs and a fun day of activities including face painting, raffles, crafts and music provided by Sole Performance Entertainment. This is a FREE event to promote community health, wellness and awareness. Step Up and show support. Register Today!

May 18, 2019

Woodlot Park

124 New Road

Monmouth Junction, New Jersey 08852

MONMOUTH COUNTY

New Jersey Seafood Festival

Relocating the Belmar Seafood Festival from Silver Lake Park on Ocean Avenue to downtown Belmar this year. Food vendors will be located in the Belmar Plaza parking lot behind Pyanoe Plaza. Craft and market vendors will have their wares for sale on 8th Avenue between Route 35 and Railroad Avenue (this section of 8th Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic), while live musical entertainment will be performing in the center of Pyanoe Plaza (the area between the Belmar Bagel Shop and Don's Pizza King). Free. Rain or Shine.

May 17, 2019 - May 19, 2019

Belmar Plaza Parking Lot

Ocean Ave. bet. 8th & 10th Aves., Belmar, NJ 07719

ParkFest

The Borough of Highlands has a history of clamming which still takes place today. This small maritime offers FREE Beachs, quaint downtown shopping district as well as many Zagat Rated Restaurants. It is the home of the Twin Lights Lighthouse and has the highest point on the East Coast.

May 18, 2019

Huddy Park, Cornwall Park & Veterans Park

329 Bay Ave., Highlands, NJ 07732

St. Gabriel's 22nd Annual Carnival

Join us for the 22nd Annual St. Gabriel's Carnival featuring: live entertainment; mega 50/50; a new Indoor vendor fair; food trucks and food vendors; games; over 15 rides and gift auction !! No admission fee and pay one price ride wristbands EVERY DAY!

Start time: Thurs and Fri: 6p-10p; Sat: 3p-11p; Sun: 12p-8p

May 16, 2019 - May 19, 2019

100 North Main Street

Marlboro, New Jersey 07726

Rutgers Master Gardeners of Monmouth County Spring Plant Sale

Thousands of plants at great prices! Monmouth County Master Gardeners will help you select the right plants for the right locations. Annuals, Perennials, Hanging baskets and containers, Small fruit and berries, Trash to Treasure flea market, FREE gardening presentations, FREE garden tours, Trees, Shrubs, Vegetables, Herbs, Master Gardener grown and donated plants, FREE gardening Q&A with Master Gardeners, Plenty of free parking. Friday, May 17th - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 18th - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain or shine – Cash and checks (no credit cards.)

May 17, 2019 - May 18, 2019

4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold, New Jersey 07728

8th Annual Mary's Place by the Sea Walk-A-Thon

Mary's Place by the Sea is pleased to announce its 8th Annual Walk-A-Thon! Let's walk together to help women with cancer heal: mind, body and soul. Since beginning our mission in 2009, we have supported 9,000 women, at no cost, because of the support of our local community. Join us at Ocean Avenue and Ocean Pathway in Ocean Grove, NJ. Registration begins at 11AM and the Walk steps off at noon!

May 18, 2019

Ocean Ave. & Ocean Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

OCEAN COUNTY

Jersey Shore Festival

The Jersey Shore Festival is an annual FREE-admission music event. Since 2008 it has been the premier emerging artist festival in the northeast The event features more than 200 bands in a variety of musical genres including rock, singer-songwriter, alternative, pop rock, and others. Performances take place throughout the town of Seaside Heights, as well as inside bars on the boardwalk. The festival's other events included Monster Truck Rides on the beach, Freestyle Motocross, BMX, and Skateboard stunt shows, a vendor village, Kite Show and Rugby Tournament.

May 17, 2019 - May 18, 2019

Boardwalk

Grant Ave., Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Governor's Surf Fishing Tournament

The Governor's Annual Surf Fishing Tournament is a great opportunity for families and friends to get outdoors and enjoy the sport of surf fishing! Appreciation of our marine resources through surf fishing will hopefully build a strong advocacy for marine resource conservation. Entry to the park is free to individuals who register for the surf fishing tournament. The Governor has been invited to present the prizes during a special awards ceremony. The individual catching the largest fish will receive the "Governor's Trophy" and have their name engraved on the Governor's Cup, which is permanently displayed at Island Beach State Park. Additional information and registration forms are available online.

May 19, 2019

Island Beach State Park

Rt. 35 S. & 24th Ave., Seaside Park, NJ 08752

PASSAIC COUNTY

Spring Wildflower Walk

Join Darlene Nowak and Sandy Zenkel in checking out the many delightful spring bloomers in the woodlands of the Wildflower Garden! Wear sturdy shoes. Meet at the Carriage House. Rain cancels. $5 donation.

May 18, 2019

New Jersey Botanical Garden

2 Morris Rd., Ringwood, NJ 07456

SUSSEX COUNTY

Sussex County Miners Opening Day

The Sussex County Miners are one of North Jersey’s winningest professional baseball teams. The Miners are a proud member of the Canadian American Association of Professional Baseball and play a 102-game season from May through September. Fans can enjoy exciting baseball, promotional nights, and great daily specials, including our spectacular fireworks shows. The Miners play their home games at Skylands Stadium, one of the premier sports and entertainment venues in North Jersey. The Skylands Stadium Sports Complex is conveniently located in the heart of Sussex County and includes a 4,200-seat stadium, the 17,000-square-foot indoor Champions Way Sports Academy, the 3-acre Backyard Place play and party area, the 80-seat wheelHouse Craft Kitchen + Bar pub-style restaurant, and a spacious parking lot with free parking.

May 17, 2019

Skylands Stadium

94 Championship Pl., Augusta, NJ 07822

UNION COUNTY

Kenilworth Street Fair & Car Show

Non-stop music and entertainment along with family fun attractions. Over 150 exhibitors, kiddie rides & climbing wall, kids games, face painters, amusements, temp tattoos, & more. A special section with craft exhibitors & artists. Fabulous festival foods & Food Trucks, everything from shishkabobs, kettle corn, pulled pork, sausage sandwiches to ice cream, zeppoles, funnel cakes, and Italian ices. Over 45 Antique & Classic cars line the Boulevard. Open to the public. Rain or Shine. Come eat, shop & play!

May 19, 2019

Kenilworth Street Fair & Car Show

The Boulevard, Kenilworth, NJ 07033

Smash Kids Cancer Music & Food Fest

Live music, DJ, food trucks, carnival games, arts & crafts. To raise money for pediatric cancer research benefiting Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

May 18, 2019

LaGrande Park

La Grande Ave., Fanwood, NJ 07023

Tour de Elizabeth

5-mile casual tour of New Jersey's 4th largest city. Route will include the waterfront and portions of the Elizabeth River Trail, along with many other sites associated with each year's theme. Takes place every May on the Sunday before Memorial Day. Online registration typically opens early in the year and walk-ups are allowed on the day of the event. Bring a working bike (street, mountain, hybrid, and even unicycles allowed) and a helmet. A parent or guardian must be present for riders 12 and under.

May 19, 2019

Elizabeth City Hall

50 Winfield Scott Plz., Elizabeth, NJ 07201

WARREN COUNTY

3rd Annual Hackettstown Maifest 2019

Hackettstown will celebrate its 3rd Annual town-wide Maifest on Saturday May 18, 2019 from 12pm to 8pm on the block located between the streets of Main at Grand Avenue and Valentine Street. Bring the whole family and enjoy music, food, libations, contests, activities, along with craft and business vendors. Bea McNally's, Czig Meister Brewing Co., Man Skirt Brewing, and Homebrew University will host games, contests, live music, drinks, and food during the event. Bea McNally's will once again be rolling out a slew of activities with their beer truck, outside music, tent, plenty of tables & chairs, authentic German food, and WDHA live in Bea McNally's parking lot! There will be four platz locations, Beaplatz by Bea McNally's, Grandplatz by Man Skirt, Valenplatz by Czig Meister, along with a Kinderplatz nearby to host activities for children. There is no admission fee and everyone is welcome to come celebrate Maifest. Each brewery will feature special Maifest-inspired beer, including a celebratory keg tapping at 12 PM! Notice: Parking in lots will be free for the day. All other areas (eg. Main Street) will charge as per usual.

May 18, 2019

Downtown Hackettstown

127 Main St., Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Gnome Hollow Preserve Guided Hike

Join RVC Trustee Liz Marshall and herbalist and plant enthusiast Reid Giacomarra on a casual walk and talk as they explore Gnome Hollow Preserve and share stories about some of the amazing, local fauna. This is a free event.

May 19, 2019

Gnome Hollow Preserve

2000 - 2104 Stillwater Rd., Blairstown, NJ 07825