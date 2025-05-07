So here’s the thing. We have beautiful beaches on the East Coast. I’m never going to complain about getting my tan on and listening to the surf.

While there’s something beautiful about the sun shimmering across the water, I’m just not getting up at the you-know-what crack of dawn to catch a sunrise.

All those cool Pacific Ocean towns think they have us beat since they get the spectacular sunsets. The West Coast has been feeling themselves and flexing for quite some time.

Until now.

Sunsets on the beach

What if I told you the best beach for sunsets is right here in New Jersey?

It’s true.

According to an analysis of thousands of TripAdvisor reviews done by Hello Millions, a beach in New Jersey got the highest percentage of mentions for gorgeous sunsets of all beaches in the U.S..

If you don’t know how, here’s what’s up.

Cape May County

Sunset Beach is located in Cape May County but it’s on the Delaware Bay, not the Atlantic Ocean side.

More than a third of all reviewers who waxed poetic about beach sunsets mention the stunning ones you find here. 38.1% in fact.

A sky that turns a brilliant orange gives people goosebumps there, and the sun sets behind what’s left showing of the SS Atlantus shipwreck. Some call it haunting. Others call it peaceful. Everyone calls it beautiful.

There are still people who don’t know an East Coast state like New Jersey has a beach where you can see a sunset instead of sunrise. It’s been called a “hidden gem with a cinematic vibe.”

So it turns out I don’t have to travel to California to enjoy watching a sunset on the sand. I can do it right there in Lower Township near Cape May Point.

Oh, and Sunset Beach is free. Sweet!

