The weather’s still holding on, so if you’ve been itching for one more hike before it gets cold, let me put Sunfish Pond on your radar. It’s tucked away in the Delaware Water Gap, a glacial lake that’s been sitting there since the ice age. Thousands of years old, completely gorgeous, and even recognized as a National Natural Landmark.

Don’t be fooled — you can’t swim here

But here’s the catch. As inviting as it looks, you shouldn't swim in it. The water is so acidic that hardly anything lives there.

So, as refreshing as the water may look, don’t think you’re gonna take a dip in there after the hike. It’s in New Jersey, irony. A gorgeous, sparkling, crystal-clear pond that’s practically begging you to jump in, but you can only admire it from the shore.

Hiking trails to reach Sunfish Pond

It’s still worth the trip, though. Some people take the short Douglas Trail, and some do the all-day trek from Dunnfield Creek. And if you really want to test yourself, you can throw in a climb up Mount Tammany, which makes it about an 11-mile round-trip.

It’s brutal, but the views are the kind that stay with you.

A highlight on the Appalachian Trail

Since the pond is right on the Appalachian Trail, you might even see hikers there who have already hiked hundreds of miles. For them, Sunfish Pond is a highlight of the New Jersey stretch.

If this sounds like something you’d like to see and you really should get there now. It's a perfect time for it. The leaves are starting to turn, and the weather is still warm enough to actually hang out or have a picnic by the water. It’s really something to see.

