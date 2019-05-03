I joke a lot — a LOT — about the absurdity of the 1980s Broadway musical "Starlight Express," but its finale rings true to me at the end of an often gloomy weather week: There's a light at the end of the tunnel.

That light will remain dimmed throughout the weekend, though, as showers are once again likely by Friday afternoon, if not before. High temperatures will range from the 60s in North and Central Jersey to the 70s in South Jersey. Showers will still be likely into the evening and overnight hours, with lows from the mid-50s to near 60.

Saturday brings a little bit of everything for your Kentucky Derby watching: some sun, some clouds, showers, and thunderstorms, with highs mostly in the 70s across the state. And it'll be a gray Cinco de Mayo too, with occasionally heavy rain and thunderstorms blanketing New Jersey, and highs back down into the 60s.

Good news for Monday, though! Sunshine returns, with highs in the lower 70s ... a very comfortable (and easy) forecast for Dan's return.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on vacation and returns Monday, May 6. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

