Sometimes, going out for cocktails requires a great view to go along with them. So, we searched out rooftop bars you must visit here in New Jersey.

When you think of rooftop bars, you probably envision them atop a skyscraper or hotel. But it turns out not all of the ones in the Garden State are relegated to a major metropolitan city.

There are many chic, swanky rooftop bars in New Jersey, but some are more chill, and others are for when you're in full-on party mode.

Harry's of Cape May/Facebook Harry's of Cape May/Facebook loading...

The one we notice, however, is that Jersey, especially at the shore points, needs MORE rooftop bars. I'm surprised there aren't more than I've discovered than the ones I'm showing you below.

By all means if I missed any, please clue me in so I can add them to my list.

So, when you're in the mood for some fresh air, some salt air, and sunsets and city lights to go along with your adult beverages, check out these rooftop bars in New Jersey.

