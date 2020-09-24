Study says New Jersey is 4th happiest state

A new study says that New Jersey is one of the happiest states in the country; we placed 4th, behind Hawaii, Utah, and Minnesota. WalletHub.com looked at factors like Emotional and Physical Well-being (including physical health, suicide rates, adequate sleep, and life expectancy), Work Environment (commute time, income, unemployment rate, job satisfaction, credit score, and others), and Community and Environment (things like volunteer rate, divorce rates, and weather).

In all, 32 metrics were used for the final rankings. New Jersey did particularly well in lowest rate of adult depression (#1), lowest suicide rate (tied for #1), and lowest divorce rate (#3). In the broad categories, New Jersey was 1st in Emotional and Physical Well-being, but 30th in Work Environment, and 22nd in Community and Environment.

How did they determine which metrics to use? According to the site: “WalletHub drew upon the findings of “happiness” research to determine which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall well-being and satisfaction with life. Previous studies have found that good economic, emotional, physical and social health are all key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life.”

So, which are the least happy states in the country? Kentucky comes in 46th, followed by Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. The absolute least happy state is West Virginia, which is 50th in Emotional and Physical Well-being and 49th in Work Environment. Some other interesting facts from the study: Minnesotans get the most sleep, Hawaiians the least, Colorado has the highest participation rate in sports (Mississippi the lowest), and Wyoming has the highest suicide rate.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.