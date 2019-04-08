Student performers help make New Jersey great

Music is an important part of a well rounded education for middle and high school kids. One great thing about New Jersey is many schools have incredible music programs that help students rise to challenges and perform at the level of professionals.

One program is at Princeton Middle and High School, led by Band Director, Joe Bongiovi. My son has been playing trombone since 5th grade after the high school band group visited his elementary school and made a pitch for the music program. He plays with the PHS Jazz Ensemble and will be a part of the performance coming up this weekend.

If you've dreaded student performances in the past, don't let that keep you away. The middle and high schoolers playing this coming weekend on Friday and Saturday will blow you away. Any of these bands could compete at a college and/or professional level. And as an added bonus, Brian Duprey, who performs in Vegas and on Broadway, will be on stage with the nationally recognized Studio Band on Saturday afternoon.

Don't miss this outstanding event!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: