Student charged in threat against NJ high school after Michigan shooting

HOWELL — There will be an increased police presence at a Monmouth County high school Wednesday after a student was charged with making a threat via Snapchat.

The threat was posted hours after a shooting at a Michigan high school left three students dead and eight people wounded.

Howell police Chief Andrew Kudrik said on the department's Facebook page that he notified high school principal Jeremy Braverman Tuesday evening after being made aware of a post on Snapchat with a photo of what looked like a firearm captioned “don’t pu tomorrow.”

The student was located within an hour and found to be in possession of an AirSoft rifle, which resembles an actual rifle and was in the Snapchat photo, according to the chief.

"This was a poor decision by this juvenile. Although no credible threat of violence is assumed, we will have an increased police presence at the high school (Wednesday)," Kudrick said. "I thank all of you who saw something and said something. My officers, under the supervision of Sgt. Encarnacion did an outstanding job."

Kudrick did not disclose the identity of the student or the charges against them. Juvenile cases are confidential and New Jersey 101.5 does not name underage suspects unless they have been charged as adults.

Snapchat threat against Howell High School 11/30 (Howell police)

Sharing with the community

Braverman said the student will not be in school for the immediate future.

"As always, we are mindful of student confidentiality, but in light of the unrest of the public and our students, and to protect the safety of all students and staff, we are sharing this information," Braverman said on Facebook.

Police in Oxford Township, Michigan, said a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school Tuesday afternoon, killing three students, including a 16-year-old boy who died in a deputy’s patrol car on the way to a hospital. Eight other people were wounded, some critically.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says investigators are still trying to determine a motive for Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School.

Students attend a vigil at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich 11/30/21 (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

