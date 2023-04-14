Strike close to over? Rutgers, unions tentatively agree to major change

🔴 Rutgers and the unions have held daily talks in Gov. Phil Murphy's office

🔴 The union said tentative agreement has been reached on job security

🔴 The school would only say it was optimistic on reaching agreements on all issues

Long hours of talks in Gov. Phil Murphy's office appear to have paid off with agreement on one key issue for striking union members at Rutgers University.

On the fifth day of a walkout by over 9,000 members of three faculty unions Rebecca Givan, president of the largest striking union, Rutgers AAUP-AFT told NJ.com an agreement was reached on job security for non-tenured full-time professors. They would no longer need to re-apply for their position at the end of their contract to teach.

"That is a tentative (not final) agreement on one part of our contract, but only one part. There is more work to do to achieve a final contract," Rutgers AAUP-AFT spokesman Alan Maass.

Long hours in the governor's office

Rutgers would not acknowledge any kind of agreement being reached in the talks being held at Gov. Phil Murphy's office.

"After another long day of negotiations on Thursday, we are making significant progress with the continued help, engagement and leadership of the governor and his senior staff. University and union negotiating teams will resume negotiations today and we are optimistic we will reach agreement on fair contracts for all of our employees," spokesman Kevin Lorincz said in an email.

All three Rutgers campuses have remained open during the strike although many classes have been canceled by instructors with 12 days remaining on the Rutgers academic calendar.

