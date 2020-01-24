Strangers sleeping in your bed … for money. Get your mind out of the gutter. I’m talking about Airbnb.

In New Jersey, homeowners are benefiting to the tune of more than $50 million from the home-sharing network. To be clear, that’s $50-plus million earned in just five weekends!

A couple of takeaways:

First of all, when the government stays out of the way, the private economy works. Second, the Jersey shore is still an desirable destination for many people around the country.

Liz Debold Fusco from Airbnb joined me on the show Friday to talk about the incredible opportunity for homeowners to cash in this year.

I’ve never opened up my home to Airbnb. But I’m tempted! Question for you is whether you’ve done this or if you hate the idea of strangers in your house regardless of the potential money?



