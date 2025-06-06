Stormy weather returns to NJ just in time for the weekend

New Jersey's weather turns active, unsettled, and occasionally wet for the first full weekend of June. But there will be far more dry hours than wet ones. And temperatures will stay on the warm side, at or above seasonal normals for the duration. At the moment, the best chance for rain — including possible downpours — will be the first half of Saturday.

Friday NJ weather: Still warm, limited showers

Friday begins where Thursday left off. Morning temperatures are mainly in the 60s, with just a hint of mugginess in the air.

Rain will surround New Jersey on Friday, but most of the state should stay dry and warm. (Accuweather) Rain will surround New Jersey on Friday, but most of the state should stay dry and warm. (Accuweather) loading...

Expect a mix of clouds and sun throughout Friday. Winds will be light, and humidity levels in the "moderate" range. Afternoon highs will reach the lower to mid 80s, just a couple degrees shy of Thursday's hottest-day-of-the-year-so-far numbers.

Those in northwestern New Jersey — let's say north of I-78 and west of I-287 — will have to watch the sky for a few showers and thunderstorms to come into view starting Friday afternoon. Again, this is very limited geography — most of NJ stays completely dry once again.

A few showers and thunderstorms are expected to clip NW NJ late Friday. Gusty winds and downpours are possible. (Accuweather) A few showers and thunderstorms are expected to clip NW NJ late Friday. Gusty winds and downpours are possible. (Accuweather) loading...

North Jersey showers may linger into the evening time period. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and possible fog (especially along the coast) overnight. Low temperatures will descend into the mid 60s.

Saturday NJ weather: Unsettled, with spurts of rain

Saturday will be a tricky weather day. Everyone in New Jersey will get wet at some point. But again and again, I have to stress — it will not be an all-day rain event.

As a slow cold front moves over New Jersey on Saturday, additional waves of rain are likely. (Accuweather) As a slow cold front moves over New Jersey on Saturday, additional waves of rain are likely. (Accuweather) loading...

I would place the best rain chances in the morning and midday hours on Saturday. More specifically, let's say 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. A round of showers and thunderstorms will likely sweep across the state. For the most part it will be just wet. But there is a risk for some stronger storm cells and downpours, which could produce gusty winds and/or flooding.

Saturday afternoon trends drier. But there could still be some spotty showers around.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy to overcast on Saturday. High temperatures will slide downward slightly, to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

My best advice for Saturday's uncertain, unsettled weather: Keep your plans as flexible as possible. If the sky starts to darken and/or you can hear thunder, it's time to head inside for a while.

Sunday NJ weather: Still cloudy and showery

Latest forecast models have trended wetter on Sunday, as Saturday's cold front turns back around and pushes another disturbance over New Jersey.

This is the most uncertain part of the forecast. Sunday will be mostly cloudy. And there is a good chance for rain. But I can't really nail down the forecast more than that at this time.

Because of the clouds and raindrops, highs on Sunday will come down to the mid 70s. Again, not exactly cool. Just cool-er.

Monday NJ weather: Probably dry

Monday looks good. Partly sunny, with highs in the lower 80s. The chance of a shower is not zero, but it is low.

Tuesday NJ weather: One more unsettled day

Tuesday will bring another cold front through New Jersey. And that means one more round of scattered showers and thunderstorms, likely late-day. Highs on Tuesday may still come close to 80 degrees, especially in South Jersey.

Beyond that front, humidity will drop away, and we will clear into dry weather for Wednesday and beyond. Temperatures will return to the warm side, in the 80s, through the second half of next week.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.