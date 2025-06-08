It’s a crime that the strawberry season in New Jersey is so short.

They’re a fruit that needs to be locally sourced to get the very best. Sure, you may find good ones at the grocery store from time to time, but nothing truly tastes like a locally grown strawberry. And getting the chance to pick them yourself is the best.

I stopped by Specca Farms in Springfield this weekend to go pick some of my own, and they were absolutely delicious.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

You can either get quarts for your strawberries or a big “flat” box that probably fits about 100 or so. And the prices aren’t crazy either, so it’s a good deal when you go. I picked around 80 or so and paid $16.

There are a ton of different rows for you to choose from, so I tried going off the beaten path a bit to find ones that nobody else has looked for yet. The ones you’ll pick are all a good size, too.

Above anything else, though, the staff at Specca Farms was incredibly kind and helpful. You have to pay for parking (don’t worry though, that charge is included in your total when you pay. So I paid $10 for parking and $6 for strawberries for a total of $16), and the lady at the parking booth was so kind and upbeat for an early morning shift.

She gave directions for where to park and cracked a few jokes, too. And the rest of the staff was super helpful too when it came to figuring out how to exit the premises.

Strawberry season is winding down, so if you want to get some of your own, I can’t recommend Specca Farms enough.

New Jersey's best farm-to-table restaurant Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey If you’re looking for a great farmers market, you have to visit the Summit Farmers Market. This year they have over 50 vendors, offering a large selection of great produce from various local farmers, lots of specialty foods and more. There is also plenty of free parking. My dog and I went for a visit last week and took pictures of what they have to offer.

Vendors Not Pictured:

Adventure Kitchen

Angel Planet Foods

Anita's Baked Wonders

Bull 'N Bear Brewery

Fit Fed Puppy

Foraged Feast

Hummus Boss

Jana's Jammy

Java's Compost

Kariba Farms

Louis Organics

Luxx Chocolat

Made with Clay

Mangalitsa

Our Woods Maple Syrup

Roaming Acres Farm

Spice Sisters

Stefan's Polish Foods

Sustainable Haus

Valley Shepherd Creamery

WoodsEdge Farm

The Summit Farmers Market will be open every Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will last until November 20th. The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #1 on the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

Below are photos of some of the local vendors joining the farmers market this season:

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.