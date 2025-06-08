Stop by this local NJ farm to strawberry pick before it’s gone
It’s a crime that the strawberry season in New Jersey is so short.
They’re a fruit that needs to be locally sourced to get the very best. Sure, you may find good ones at the grocery store from time to time, but nothing truly tastes like a locally grown strawberry. And getting the chance to pick them yourself is the best.
I stopped by Specca Farms in Springfield this weekend to go pick some of my own, and they were absolutely delicious.
SEE MORE: Did anyone else experience this gas malfunction in NJ?
You can either get quarts for your strawberries or a big “flat” box that probably fits about 100 or so. And the prices aren’t crazy either, so it’s a good deal when you go. I picked around 80 or so and paid $16.
There are a ton of different rows for you to choose from, so I tried going off the beaten path a bit to find ones that nobody else has looked for yet. The ones you’ll pick are all a good size, too.
Above anything else, though, the staff at Specca Farms was incredibly kind and helpful. You have to pay for parking (don’t worry though, that charge is included in your total when you pay. So I paid $10 for parking and $6 for strawberries for a total of $16), and the lady at the parking booth was so kind and upbeat for an early morning shift.
She gave directions for where to park and cracked a few jokes, too. And the rest of the staff was super helpful too when it came to figuring out how to exit the premises.
Strawberry season is winding down, so if you want to get some of your own, I can’t recommend Specca Farms enough.
New Jersey's best farm-to-table restaurant
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark
This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey
- Adventure Kitchen
- Angel Planet Foods
- Anita's Baked Wonders
- Bull 'N Bear Brewery
- Fit Fed Puppy
- Foraged Feast
- Hummus Boss
- Jana's Jammy
- Java's Compost
- Kariba Farms
- Louis Organics
- Luxx Chocolat
- Made with Clay
- Mangalitsa
- Our Woods Maple Syrup
- Roaming Acres Farm
- Spice Sisters
- Stefan's Polish Foods
- Sustainable Haus
- Valley Shepherd Creamery
- WoodsEdge Farm
Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.