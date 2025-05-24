Did anyone else experience this gas malfunction in NJ?

Driving home from work on Wednesday, I experienced something I had never seen before, and it couldn't have come at a worse time.

My gas tank was almost empty, and I was desperately trying to find a gas station. Usually, I fill up my tank before my range is almost on empty. I don't like having to sweat out whether or not I can make it to a gas station, and it's also not good for your car if you do that.

But on this particular day, I thought I could make it to and from work before needing to stop for gas.

I end up pulling up to a Wawa with 13 miles left on my range. I cut it close, but still should have been fine. Except when I try to find a pump to park next to, all of them are blocked off with cones. I thought this was bizarre, and in retrospect, I should have stopped to ask someone what was going on, but there was another station about a mile down the road I could drive to, so I decided to go there.

Imagine my surprise when that gas station also has its pumps blocked off with cones. I rolled down my window and asked the attendant what was going on, and was greeted with only two words shouted at me various times. "NO GAS, NO GAS," he yelled to me.

At this point, my head is spinning. How in the world could every gas station near my house not have gas when I legitimately need it before my car stops running?

As it turns out, there was a power outage in the area, and it was affecting the gas pumps, so they couldn't be used. This makes sense, but it was something I never experienced before. I guess I've never tried getting gas during extreme weather when a power outage may happen.

Thankfully, I was able to find a gas station that didn't have any issues, and I got to fill up my tank, but it was a nightmare situation. Has anyone else ever experienced this? Either not being able to fill up because of a power outage, or have you had your tank run out before you could get gas?

