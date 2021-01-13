Still plenty of beach tags to be bought for summer 2021

We're at least four months away from a comfortable trip to the beach but tags to get you onto the sand are already sold out in one Jersey Shore town.

Spring Lake's beach tags are already sold out, according to the borough website, and no more will be put on sale until the direction of the pandemic becomes clearer. The number of tags sold equals the amount sold during the summer of 2020. Tags can still be purchased on a daily basis.

Borough officials told NJ.com that most of the tags were sold to non-residents despite suspicion raised that their sale was not publicized beyond a mention in the borough newsletter.

Some towns put tags on sale before Christmas as a stocking stuffer, including Long Beach Township, which sold a limited edition "Santa Shark."

Sea Isle City also sold out of their holiday edition.

There's still plenty of tags for the summer as they have not even gone on sale in some communities, including Avon-By-The-Sea, Deal, Manasquan and Monmouth Beach in Monmouth County and Lavallette, Point Pleasant Beach, Surf City and Seaside Park in Ocean County.

Just what the summer will bring with the pandemic is still to be determined as more people are vaccinated. Gov. Phil Murphy is among the optimistic for a "normal" summer.

Memorial Day is going to look a lot different this year than it did last year, and I mean that in a very good way," he said during his Jan. 6 coronavirus briefing.

Beaches are one area that Murphy cannot make decisions about with executive orders as municipalities retain local control over whether or not beaches will be open. Social distancing and the size of the beach determine how many people will be allowed on the beach.

However, current executive orders limit outdoor gatherings to just 25 people and requires social distancing to be in place, which limit activities like outdoor concerts, parades and fireworks displays.

Matt Ryan contributed to this report.

