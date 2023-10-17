Steve Martin and Martin Short will bring their comedy show to NJ
Comedy legends Martin Short and Steve Martin are bringing laughs to the Garden State this spring.
Friends for decades, the two comedians have been touring together since 2015, when they debuted their first live show “A Very Stupid Conversation.”
The duo will perform at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s Etess Arena in Atlantic City in May, 2024.
What can you expect from the show? According to a press release:
Steve Martin and Martin Short are masters of humor, which is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy legends driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience.
The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other.
Martin and Short’s chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship forged over three decades which developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film ‘Three Amigos’.
Martin and Short will be at the Etess Arena on May 18, 2024 starting at 8 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com, Ticketmaster.com or you can call 800-745-3000.
