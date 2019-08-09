State Trooper acts fast and saves a life

Trooper Ryan McGoorty is our #BlueFriday hero for this week.

A few weeks ago, he was called to the scene of a motorist needing aid on the Driscoll Bridge. Upon arrival, he saw a 45 year old man distraught and standing on the edge of the bridge. Knowing that the situation could end badly, Trooper McGoorty acted quickly and pulled the man physically away from the edge.

It's this kind of action and courage to implement training that will now have this man returning to his family instead of having the family planning a funeral. Our NJ State Troopers are among the best training and most competent law enforcement officers in the world. And Trooper Ryan McGoorty represents the best of this elite force.



