MANTUA — A 26-year-old township man faces numerous charges related to his alleged, attempted manufacturing of "ghost guns," firearms that are assembled from various parts not imprinted with serial numbers, making them hard to trace.

A release from the New Jersey State Police on Thursday said that on March 5, following an investigation opened in January, State Police detectives along with Mantua and Atlantic City authorities and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives personnel executed a search warrant at the residence and in a Subaru sedan of Mantua resident Carlos Castillo, who was present at the scene at that time.

The investigation had found that Castillo was allegedly obtaining ghost gun kits in Massachusetts, transporting them to his residence, and beginning to assemble the weapons for distribution throughout Gloucester County.

Get our free mobile app

The search of the home and vehicle yielded one fully assembled ghost gun, 16 partially assembled ghost guns, manufacturing tools, and the requisite parts to complete all 16 of the unfinished weapons, according to State Police.

Castillo was arrested without incident and is now charged with unlawful possession of a firearm with no serial number, unlawful possession of a weapon, and unlawful possession of firearm parts to manufacture a firearm without a serial number.

He is lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending a hearing, State Police said.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

NJ freedom trucker convoy on March 5 — What Bill Spadea saw It was a chilly Saturday night and a rainy Sunday morning but that did not dampen the enthusiasm of the hundreds of vehicles participating in the New Jersey Freedom Convoy on March 5-6, 2022. Here are some pics of the event, from the crowds lining the overpasses and roadways, to the trucks to the line of vehicles heading south.