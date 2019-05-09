State Police are looking for a few good men and women to protect NJ

Do you think you have what it takes to become a state trooper? A New Jersey State Police recruitment drive is underway until Sunday.

There's more to the job than just pulling drivers over on the Turnpike.

“We’re really looking for people with all different types of backgrounds because we have so many different career paths once you become a trooper," Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Flynn said.

He said there are more than 120 career paths in the State Police.

Enlisting requires some level of college credits, although that depends on how much work and military experience an applicant has.

“What would make an ideal New Jersey state trooper is someone who really wants to serve the citizens of New Jersey, someone who wants to help people," he said.

“We have a lot of different ways you can help people in the State Police, whether it’s through our digital technology investigations unit, where you’re catching online predators; our narcotics units; we have polygraph units; we have crime scene units; we also have ballistic units that examine bullets from crime scenes.”

Some State Police investigators look into financial crimes while other troopers work in schools.

At the New Jersey Fusion Center, the State Police works with law enforcement officials from other states to analyze crime statistics and trends.

After the application process ends May 12, qualified candidates will be selected for the State Police academy.

Those interested can visit www.njtrooper.com for more information

