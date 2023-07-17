An already saturated Northeast began drying out Monday after drenching rain over the weekend resulted in flash flooding and landslides in New Jersey and the deaths of at least five people in Pennsylvania.

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency on Sunday and toured the damage early Monday in Warren County.

"This I've never seen this in my life," one woman told Murphy during his visit to her property, where a landslide covered her house up to its windows.

Route 46 in White Township after a mudslide

In Pennsylvania, crews on Monday intensified the search for a missing 9-month-old boy and his 2-year-old sister, swept away after weekend rains swelled the banks of a creek while they were driving to a barbecue with their family.

Upper Makefield Township Fire Chief Tim Brewer said Monday the effort would be a “massive undertaking” and that 100 search crew and numerous drones would be looking for the siblings along the creek that drains into the Delaware River in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The children are members of a Charleston, South Carolina, family that was visiting relatives and friends when they got caught in a flash flood Saturday, Brewer said earlier.

A woman cleans her yard impacted by recent storms and flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey.

“As they tried to escape the fierce floodwaters, Dad took his 4-year-old son while the mother and the grandmother grabbed the two additional children,” he said. The father and son were “miraculously” able to get to safety. “However the grandmother, the mother, and the two children were swept away by the floodwaters,” Brewer said. The mother was among those later found dead.

The grandmother survived, Upper Makefield Police said in a social media post. But the mother of the two children died. Four other people died in the flooding, but it was unclear who they were. Victims' names have not been released.

Route 46 landslide 7/16/23

Rainfall amounts in New Jersey

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, via National Weather Service

Atlantic County

Jacques Cousteau Reserve 3.02 in

Hamilton Twp 1.74 in

Mays Landing 1.55 in

Egg Harbor Twp 1.50 in

Burlington County

Willingboro 1.58 in

Camden County

Haddon Township 1.45 in

Cherry Hill 1.23 in

Workers cross roadway impacted by recent storms and flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey.

Cape May County

Eldora 1.92 in

Woodbine 1.46 in

Wildwood 1.23 in

Cumberland County

Millville 1.52 in

Gloucester County

Mickleton 1.35 in

Sewell 1.14 in

A man walks along a road impacted by recent storms and flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey.

Mercer County

Woodsville 2.42 in

Trenton 1.81 in

Hamilton Township 1.24 in

Hamilton 1.22 in

Mercerville 1.16 in

Princeton Junction 1.10 in

Middlesex County

Kendall Park 1.67 in

Old Bridge 1.38 in

Milltown 1.34 in

Woodbridge 1.08 in

An excavator removes mud and rocks from a roadway impacted by recent storms and flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey.

Morris County

Mine Hill 3.06 in

Lake Hopatcong 1.66 in

Succasunna 1.56 in

Picatinny Lake 1.50 in

Boonton 1.49 in

Mount Olive Twp 1.6 1.42 in

Montville 1.32 in

Randolph 1.27 in

Califon 1.27 in

West Wharton 1.20 in

Long Valley 1.19 in

Ironia 1.16 in

Long Valley 1.10 in

Storm damage 7/16/23

Ocean County

West Creek 3.58 in

Point Pleasant Beach 1.17 in

Mantoloking 1.10 in

South Seaside Park 1.09 in

Ocean Gate 1.08 in

Brick 1.01 in

Salem County

Pennsville 1.49 in

Woodstown 1.20 in

Salem HS 1.18 in

Water flows along a roadway impacted by recent storms and flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey.

Somerset County

Skillman 3.94 in

Somerset 1.76 in

Belle Mead 1.30 in

Blawenburg 1.04 in

Sussex County

Flatbrookville 2.94 in

Stockholm 2.59 in

Branchville 2.46 in

Spart 2.30 in

Glenwood 2.27 in

Sparta 2.24 in

Stockholm 2.20 in

Hardyston Twp 2.08 in

Barry Lakes 1.96 in

Sussex 1.88 in

Blue Mountain Lakes 1.81 in

Stanhope 1.80 in

Montague 1.52 in

Pellettown 1.51 in

Andover 1.43 in

Hopatcong 1.40 in

Franklin 1.20 in

A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey.

Warren County

Columbia 4.51 in

Broadway 3.19 in

Belvidere 3.01 in

Allamuchy 1.60 in