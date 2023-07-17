State of emergency: The NJ towns that got the most rain this weekend
An already saturated Northeast began drying out Monday after drenching rain over the weekend resulted in flash flooding and landslides in New Jersey and the deaths of at least five people in Pennsylvania.
Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency on Sunday and toured the damage early Monday in Warren County.
"This I've never seen this in my life," one woman told Murphy during his visit to her property, where a landslide covered her house up to its windows.
💦 See the list of rainfall totals below 👇
In Pennsylvania, crews on Monday intensified the search for a missing 9-month-old boy and his 2-year-old sister, swept away after weekend rains swelled the banks of a creek while they were driving to a barbecue with their family.
Upper Makefield Township Fire Chief Tim Brewer said Monday the effort would be a “massive undertaking” and that 100 search crew and numerous drones would be looking for the siblings along the creek that drains into the Delaware River in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The children are members of a Charleston, South Carolina, family that was visiting relatives and friends when they got caught in a flash flood Saturday, Brewer said earlier.
“As they tried to escape the fierce floodwaters, Dad took his 4-year-old son while the mother and the grandmother grabbed the two additional children,” he said. The father and son were “miraculously” able to get to safety. “However the grandmother, the mother, and the two children were swept away by the floodwaters,” Brewer said. The mother was among those later found dead.
The grandmother survived, Upper Makefield Police said in a social media post. But the mother of the two children died. Four other people died in the flooding, but it was unclear who they were. Victims' names have not been released.
Rainfall amounts in New Jersey
As of 9 p.m. Sunday, via National Weather Service
Atlantic County
Jacques Cousteau Reserve 3.02 in
Hamilton Twp 1.74 in
Mays Landing 1.55 in
Egg Harbor Twp 1.50 in
Burlington County
Willingboro 1.58 in
Camden County
Haddon Township 1.45 in
Cherry Hill 1.23 in
Cape May County
Eldora 1.92 in
Woodbine 1.46 in
Wildwood 1.23 in
Cumberland County
Millville 1.52 in
Gloucester County
Mickleton 1.35 in
Sewell 1.14 in
Mercer County
Woodsville 2.42 in
Trenton 1.81 in
Hamilton Township 1.24 in
Hamilton 1.22 in
Mercerville 1.16 in
Mercerville 1.16 in
Princeton Junction 1.10 in
Middlesex County
Kendall Park 1.67 in
Old Bridge 1.38 in
Milltown 1.34 in
Woodbridge 1.08 in
Morris County
Mine Hill 3.06 in
Lake Hopatcong 1.66 in
Succasunna 1.56 in
Picatinny Lake 1.50 in
Boonton 1.49 in
Mount Olive Twp 1.6 1.42 in
Montville 1.32 in
Randolph 1.27 in
Califon 1.27 in
West Wharton 1.20 in
Long Valley 1.19 in
Ironia 1.16 in
Long Valley 1.10 in
Ocean County
West Creek 3.58 in
Point Pleasant Beach 1.17 in
Mantoloking 1.10 in
South Seaside Park 1.09 in
Ocean Gate 1.08 in
Brick 1.01 in
Salem County
Pennsville 1.49 in
Woodstown 1.20 in
Salem HS 1.18 in
Somerset County
Skillman 3.94 in
Somerset 1.76 in
Belle Mead 1.30 in
Blawenburg 1.04 in
Sussex County
Flatbrookville 2.94 in
Stockholm 2.59 in
Branchville 2.46 in
Spart 2.30 in
Glenwood 2.27 in
Sparta 2.24 in
Stockholm 2.20 in
Hardyston Twp 2.08 in
Barry Lakes 1.96 in
Sussex 1.88 in
Blue Mountain Lakes 1.81 in
Stanhope 1.80 in
Montague 1.52 in
Pellettown 1.51 in
Andover 1.43 in
Hopatcong 1.40 in
Franklin 1.20 in
Warren County
Columbia 4.51 in
Broadway 3.19 in
Belvidere 3.01 in
Allamuchy 1.60 in