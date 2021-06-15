State, federal governments continue to kill business in NJ (Opinion)

Ask any small business owner who's trying to get back on their feet and survive in the state with the worst business climate in the county, and they'll tell you they can't find employees to work.

Any good small business knows that they're only as good as their employees. But if the government is paying them to stay home, it's tough to survive and many have not.

The latest victim is the Corner Post Diner in Brick, at least for the summer. They hope to come back sometime in the fall after the government stops paying extended unemployment benefits as part of the COVID relief package.

But as businesses try to get back to normal capacity and normal hours, they're finding it tough to compete with free money from the state and federal government.

With the Democrats in charge both in Washington, D.C., and in Trenton, don't expect them to stop buying votes with free checks any time soon. They'd like nothing more than to have as many people as possible "on the dole," hoping they'll remember in November.

The government caused the catastrophe by its overreaction in shutting down the economy and restricting people's rights to make a living, so they've now exacerbated the problem by paying the workforce to stay home. "Sounds like a plan," you can imagine the social engineering, leftist, Marxist politicians saying to themselves.

So, when government causes a problem of course they need another government solution to fix the problem. Enter N.J. Congressman Josh Gottheimer. He proposes we give people a $500 bonus to get them to come back to work, using some of the federal tax dollars New Jersey got for COVID relief.

Don't forget, that's your money that the IRS confiscated from you before you got in into your own hands. This is what our government does. They cause a problem, then make it worse with your money, then use more of your money to fix their blunder.

Perfect example. Class dismissed!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.