BRICK — The Corner Post Diner will not be open this summer.

The eatery along Hooper Ave. has announced on its website that it is temporarily closed due to a "labor shortage."

"We anticipate on reopening in the fall, with the hope that we will gather enough help, and that we are properly staffed in order to provide you with the service you deserve," the site says. "My family and I apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we resolve our staffing needs."

The diner, which has been in Brick since 1994, continues to seek applications for individuals looking to work. Inquiries can be sent to courierpostdiner@gmail.com.

On its website, the diner thanks its current staff that's "still with us," and the patrons and friends that "helped or offered to help us stay open as long as we did."

Battling against what they consider to be extra-generous unemployment benefits, employers across the Garden State for months have been offering cash bonuses and other perks to new hires.

A $300 supplemental unemployment benefit for out-of-work New Jerseyans is set to expire in early September. In the meantime, the New Jersey Department of Labor is encouraging businesses to notify the state if people are turning down suitable work.

