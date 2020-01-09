Starving pit bull ‘Reese’ slowly recovering after NJ street rescue

A pitbull found starving on a street in Paterson is making slow but steady progress toward recovery, according to animal rescue volunteers and the medical team that's helping care for her.

"Reese reached 18.6 lbs! It might not seem like a lot but this small weight gain means big things for our girl," according to a Facebook update shared by Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge in Oakland.

The shelter staff said the dog's gain of just over a pound and a half within 12 days of her rescue means her body is tolerating "increased calories and feedings."

So far, there's been no information on who may have owned the dog before it was found on the street on Dec. 28, according to Paterson Animal Control Officer John DeCando.

Reese was found by a mother and daughter who were driving in Paterson on Totowa Avenue near Kennedy High School, DeCando previously confirmed. He also said the dog should have weighed closer to 60 pounds for its breed and size.

The dog was estimated to be about 2 years old by veterinarians at Oradell Animal Hospital, which also has shared video of the animal getting acclimated to being safe.

Since Reese's arrival, there's been a new wave of donations to the shelter's "Betty Lou Medical Fund," which helps support and pay for the medical expenses "that come along with making these life changing rescues," according to Aubrey Durenberger, Operations Manager at Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge.

Anyone with information about the dog's owner can call Paterson police at 973-321-1111.

