Another beloved New Jersey diner closes

The New Jersey landscape used to be dotted with diners, but slowly they are going away. The neighborhood joints with the impossibly long menus and breakfast anytime are becoming scarcer.

The latest casualty is the Starview Diner in Somerdale.

The diner will be replaced with Amy’s Omelette House. They currently have locations in Cherry Hill, Long Branch, and Burlington.

According to NJ.com, a handwritten note was taped to the front door, reading, “I would like to take this opportunity to announce after 5 owned restaurants in NYC and 25 memorable years at Star View, I have decided to retire,” the heartfelt note read. “With a heavy heart I have decided to start a new chapter. We are pleased to welcome Amy’s Omelette House.”

The first Amy’s opened in Long Branch, Monmouth County, in 2003. Others followed in Burlington City (in the former Burlington Diner) in 2006, and Cherry Hill in 2012. Somerdale will be the chain’s fourth location.

The restaurant will be closed for a couple of months for renovations and rebranding when it will open its doors as Amy’s Omelette House. According to 42Freeway, Amy’s will not be taking over the Starview’s liquor license. Amy’s will serve only breakfast and lunch.

In addition to omelets, Amy’s serves waffles, breakfast sandwiches, egg platters and more for breakfast and burgers, melts, wraps, and quesadillas for lunch.

In an email to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Amy’s owner Ted Kosfaptis said, “We believe in creating a warm and inviting space where locals can gather. We are dedicated to becoming an integral part of the Somerdale community.”

