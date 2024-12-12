🔴 Stanley says the lids can shrink from the heat causing them to detach

Did you buy a Stanley Cup for someone on your Christmas list? You may want to return it.

Stanley is recalling 2.6 million of its Switchback and Trigger Action steel travel mugs because the lids on the mugs can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach during use, posing a burn hazard, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled double-walled mugs were sold at Amazon.com, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target, and other stores nationwide from June 2016 through December 2024 in a variety of colors including white, black, and green, in 12 oz., 16 oz., and 20 oz. sizes with a polypropylene lid. The Stanley logo appears on the front and bottom of the mugs.

The mugs sold for between $20 and $50 depending on the model.

Switchback

12 oz. (Product ID 20-01437)

16 oz. (Product ID 20-01436 and 20-02211)

Trigger Action

12 oz. (Product ID 20-02033, 20-02779, 20-02825)

16 oz. (Product ID 20-02030, 20-02745, 20-02957)

20 oz. (Product ID 20-02034, 20-02746)

Stanley has received 91 reports worldwide, including 16 in the U.S. of the recalled travel mugs’ lids detaching during use, resulting in 38 burn injuries worldwide, including two burn injuries in the U.S. Eleven consumers worldwide needed medical attention.

If you bought one of these mugs, stop using them immediately, and contact Stanley for a free replacement lid.

