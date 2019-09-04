Standoff at Middlesex Borough home ends peacefully

MIDDLESEX — A "distraught man" surrendered to borough police after a standoff Tuesday night, avoiding what was described as a "potentially dangerous situation," according to acting Middlesex County Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet.

Kuberiet said the incident started around 5:20 p.m. at a home on Mountain Avenue. The man, whose identity was not disclosed by Kuberiet, talked with members of the Prosecutor’s Special Operations Response Team (SORT) team and surrendered just over three hours later, at 8:41 p.m.

The man was taken into custody, but no charges have been filed.

No one was injured, according to the prosecutor.

Kuberiet did not disclose the circumstances of the standoff, if anyone else was inside the home, or if the man had weapons.

