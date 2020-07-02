St. Hubert’s is taking their summer camps virtual

Despite the coronavirus restrictions, St. Hubert Animal Welfare Center is still having their popular summer camps, they’re just taking them virtual, and it's totally free!

The Center’s popular Critter Camp will allow children to meet different animals (virtually). The camp is “designed to educate and inspire our youth to practice a lifestyle of compassion, respect and responsibility through the humane treatment of all animals.” There are two separate levels for the Critter Camp: Level 1 is for 3rd/4th graders and Level II is for 5th/6th graders.

The Level I camp is July 6th-9th and Level II is July 20th-23rd. The camps are designed so that “Animal welfare experts will virtually visit with participants to share their expertise on a wide array of animal sheltering and welfare topics.” The camps will be conducted through Zoom, Google Classroom, and Flipgrid. There will also be opportunities for offline, independent activities such as making crafts, scavenger hunts, viewing videos, and participant video sharing.

There is also an offering for older students: those in grades 7-10 can join a “Youth Advocacy Experience” that runs August 3rd-6th and is aimed at those interested in animal causes and “give teens the tools to become animal advocates in their own communities.”

You may remember hearing about St. Hubert's in the news recently when, as our own Dan Alexander reported, they took in fifty cats after their owner passed away. After you read this, scroll down a bit for a photo gallery of some of the cats they rescued that day.

For more information or to register, visit St. Hubert's website here.

