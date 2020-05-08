NJ animal center takes in 50 cats after owner dies

MADISON — St. Hubert’s Animal Center is taking care of 50 cats that belonged to a Trenton woman who died.

Trenton Humane Law Enforcement and Animal Services found the cats in an apartment on Lamberton Street on Tuesday. The woman's family released the cats to authorities in hopes of finding them new homes, shelter spokeswoman Diane Ashton said.

Staff and volunteers gave each cat an examination as they were taken out of the apartment, Ashton said. They were then taken to St. Hubert's Noah's Ark facility in Ledgewood where they are being further evaluated.

The cats appear to be in good health with no major issues that are sometimes found in large groups of rescued pets.

"We're still assessing the cats. Some have upper respiratory and ear infections, but will be fine. Overall they're a friendly and adoptable bunch," Ashton said.

“This rescue was a swift, collaborative effort between Trenton Humane Law Enforcement and St. Hubert’s,” Chris Schindler, vice president of field services at Humane Rescue Alliance/St. Huberts said. “We thank everyone at Trenton Humane Law Enforcement, and look forward to finding these cats new loving homes.”

