The much-anticipated opening of a new Sprouts Farmers Market has happened! The world class unique food market experience opened on Oct. 3 in Woodbridge.

Sprouts is a unique shopping experience

Sprouts Farmers Market has a large open aisle display in the center of the store that provides shoppers with produce choices, including seasonal, gluten-free, organic plant plant-based, keto-friendly, and dairy-free products. The choices are abundant, and with a little time, you will discover a certain product that you have been looking for.

Sprouts Farm Markets has a vast and open layout. It truly does give the feeling that you are in a farmers’ market. This is not a quick in and out grocery store; this is an experience.

More about the new Woodbridge Sprouts

Sprouts hired 107 people for the new store in Woodbridge. They will be well-staffed at the new location with positions including clerks, assistant managers, and managers in their produce, deli, seafood, dairy, meat, bakery, and body wellness counters. Their positions include sales ambassadors and a schematics coordinator.

More on Sprouts

Sprouts is a publicly traded company based in Phoenix, Arizona. They are scheduled to open a total of thirty-five new stores throughout the country, including the one in Woodbridge.

They employ over 35,000 team members in 24 states at 450 stores.

For more information on the new Woodbridge, New Jersey Sprouts Farmers Market: link here.