I’ve heard it said by Hollywood actors that people commonly think that if you’re a celebrity, you’ve met and hung out with all the other celebrities. They laugh about this because it’s simply not the case.

What about rock stars?

I’m sure the same is true, but with all the special surprise guests that pounce onstage and impromptu jam sessions at places like just the Stone Pony in Asbury Park alone, it seems as though they all know each other.

Bruce Springsteen, an icon in his own right, shared the stage with another living legend on Saturday night. The Boss performed two shows, on Wednesday and Saturday, at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

Now, for all his travels and all the nations, stadiums, arenas, clubs, and bars Springsteen has performed in, a fun fact is that he had never played Liverpool, England, before. You can already guess just by location who the special surprise guest was.

Springsteen's special guest on Liverpool stage

Sir Paul McCartney joined Bruce on stage and jammed for two songs. “Can’t Buy Me Love” and “Kansas City.” Gee, with it happening in Liverpool, do you think the crowd may have gone a little bit wild?

Paul McCartney

Springsteen, now 75, and McCartney, about to turn 83 on June 18, have shared a stage before. The first time it happened was at an induction ceremony for the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame on March 15, 1999. They performed a historic rendition of “Let It Be” made even more special with Bono, Eric Clapton, and others performing with them. It took place in New York City. And wow, Bruce was only 49 then, and McCartney was 56. I just did the math.

Paul McCartney

Who could have predicted these legends would still be at it and meet again 26 years later in McCartney’s hometown? Hmmm, hometown. That might make a good Springsteen title. He should get on that.

