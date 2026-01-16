The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music gets a new name and expands resources, programs, and research entrenched in American music.

Established in 2017, when my friend, now Director of the Center, Eileen Chapman, brought the archives, memorabilia, and more to the new home at Monmouth University in West Long Branch.

Eileen was instrumental in growing the archives with help from Monmouth University and considerable donations to build a world-class facility and center.

springsteencenter via Instagram springsteencenter via Instagram loading...

The new name of the center will be The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music. The new name engulfs the expanded resources, programs, and more that the center will provide.

The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music will, of course, be the home for all materials related to Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band, including photographs, historical memorabilia, oral history, and more.

springsteencenter via Instagram springsteencenter via Instagram loading...

The expansion also allows the center to explore American music with more resources including exhibits, concerts, and educational programs.

I was pleasantly surprised at the diversity of programs the center is offering including their America Music Honors celebrating artists who have demonstrated artistic excellence, creative integrity, and longstanding commitment to the value of music.

springsteencenter via Instagram springsteencenter via Instagram loading...

Honorees include legends Smokey Robinson, John Fogerty, Emily Lou Harris, Joe Ely, and Tom Morello. They have a Music America display of iconic objects from America’s music history.

They offer a Curatorial Corner which explores the stories behind the sounds. They offer class trips, and Conversations with Our Curator which includes researchers and writers exploring the new perspectives of American music.

The new center with the new name is a wonderful place to enjoy the vast Bruce Springsteen experience and learn a little more about the history of American music.

I highly recommend you take the time to enjoy this center and all it has to offer.

For more information on the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music plus follow the link below: https://springsteencenter.org/about/

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈