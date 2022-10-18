Springsteen and Howard Stern to have Meeting Across The River

You would think by now at nearly 70 years old, Howard Stern would have interviewed every celebrity who mattered at least once. Not so.

In a few days and for the first time ever, Bruce Springsteen will be joining Howard for a sit down on his show. Finally.

Stern has always wanted to interview Springsteen. In a 2019 Rolling Stone interview, he was asked if there were any dream guests he had never gotten booked.

“I thought I was going to get Springsteen. I went to see his Broadway show. I had read his book. Springsteen’s another one where I suspect some of the things I said about him on the air in my earlier years turned him off to me in terms of doing the show. In fact, I know it. I’ve heard through the grapevine. But I’ve become so appreciative of Springsteen after seeing his Broadway show and reading his book.”

It took another three years but it’s finally happening. All we know is it’s supposed to be happening sometime before the month of October is done.

13th Annual Stand Up For Heroes To Benefit The Bob Woodruff Foundation - Inside Getty Images for The Bob Woodruf loading...

On Monday’s “Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM, co-host Robin Quivers said she never thought that interview would happen after all these years.

“No, it's happening and I'm so excited about it,” Stern gushed. “He’s going to bring his guitar. We’re gonna sit, we’re gonna talk. It’s gonna be very nice.”

What are they going to talk about? Well, they’re both about the same age. Both have been through divorce. Both have been through psychotherapy that changed them significantly. Both grew up in the Northeast. Gee, I don’t know how they’ll relate.

Bruce Springsteen ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

It holds promise to be a fascinating interview that will go by far too quickly. Both men are incredible storytellers and Stern is genuinely interested in Bruce as a human being.

If you expect it to be an awkward, outrageous interview where he's asked about banging groupies then you haven't heard Howard Stern in an extremely long time. He's a different animal now and cringes when he looks back on those glory days. But even then, he was — and still is — one of the best interviewers in the business.

