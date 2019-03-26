Spring will most definitely spring by the weekend

Tuesday will be a chilly one across the Garden State, but by Wednesday, you can expect daytime temperatures to warm up by about five to 10 degrees per day through Saturday.

After a cloudy and rainy Monday, Tuesday brings what we like to call abundant sunshine, but also a breeze that might even be termed gusty for much of the day. Highs will settle somewhere in the mid-40s.

Overnight, skies should be clear, but temperatures will take a nosedive once again — all the way down near 20 in the coldest pockets, closer to the freezing mark of 32 in New Jersey's big cities.

Wednesday is a slight improvement over Tuesday, with sunny skies continuing, and those mid-40s highs inching up to approach 50 in some areas.

On Thursday, we jump 10 degrees or so: more sun, and definitely warmer, as daytime highs move into the mid-50s to near 60.

Still a ways away from the end of the week, but right now the forecast says mid-60s for Friday, 70s on Saturday, and some rain finally, maybe, returning on Sunday. Enjoy it!

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Wednesday, March 27. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

