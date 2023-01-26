Multi-million dollar NJ oceanfront home has all the bells and whistles

🏡 A nearly $13 million oceanfront mansion is for sale in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE — Who is the market for a house with, get this, 12 bathrooms?

If so, for almost $13 million, this mansion with a dozen bathrooms and seven bedrooms is for sale in Spring Lake.

The 12,000-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2004 on 0.52 acres, is located at 1805 Ocean Avenue in the Monmouth County borough.

Since it is situated on Ocean Avenue, it makes sense that this is an oceanfront home that sits majestically on an oversized lot with unparalleled 180 views of the Atlantic Ocean, according to the real estate website, Zillow.

The 22-room home with French doors, and housekeeper quarters, welcomes guests with a front-to-back living room with a roaring fireplace to sit near, read a book, drink a glass of wine, or just enjoy the silence.

What are some other cool features?

There is a gourmet kitchen, breakfast or informal dining area, sitting area, and full family room that is all open to a wall of windows and porches.

A private guest suite is on the first floor. Plus, there is a sunroom streaming with light, along with a wet bar opening to the rear deck.

The grand-scale dining room has palladium windows and a tray ceiling.

Are you working from home? No worries. There is a private office.

The sweeping staircase leads to a gathering room on the second floor with an extraordinarily high ceiling and aerial views of the ocean.

There are four en suite guest rooms, a master bedroom suite, a private sitting room, his and her baths, and closets with a private balcony.

Not enough? The lower level is equipped with a gym, a sauna, a theater, a bar, a game room and private quarters for a guest, and staff.

For wine enthusiasts, there is quite an impressive wine cellar that holds hundreds and hundreds of bottles of vino with room for a little tasting area.

Plus, there is enough covered garage space to fit three cars.

This is truly a unique home in a truly unique town.

For more information, visit here.

