Heads up, families in Monmouth County: you’re going to want to know about this.

The Monmouth Moms are putting on their first event of 2022, the Monmouth Moms' Spring Festival at Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The best news of all? Admission is free!

The Spring Festival will be a day of New Jersey vendors, food for purchase, kids entertainment, a character picture station, and more.

Speaking of those vendors, Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8 and they’re sure to be prepared with gifts perfect for mom, hint hint.

The first 250 attendees will receive a complimentary gift bag.

Per the event’s website:

Come with friends and tour our local vendors and join in the fun with:

- KIDS Activity Zone

- Characters Visits with The Party Fairy and Photo Sessions

- Dance Performances by Axelrod Ballet Contemporary Ballet Theatre

- Storytime

- Arts & Crafts

- Face Painting and Balloon Artist with The Muse Art Studio

- STEM and Earth Day Projects with Snapology of Monmouth County

- Local Food

- 75+ vendors (perfect opportunity for Mother's Day Gifts, summer finds, local goods!)

Bell Works is located at 101 Crawfords Corner Road Holmdel, New Jersey. Registration is required to attend the Spring Festival, you can register here.

