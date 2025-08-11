If you see this bug in New Jersey, you need to kill it immediately
It had been a while since I had heard about them being a nuisance, so I thought our long state-wide nightmare of the spotted lanternfly was over.
Apparently, it is not.
The pest has been invading our state for the better part of half a decade, sucking the sap out of our much-needed plants, harming them and attracting other problematic bugs.
The bugs are harmful to our environment.
New Jersey orchards are especially in danger, as the lanternflies zero in on apple and peach trees.
Not to mention how they are affectionate toward grape vines (I’m saying they could have a negative impact on our wine, people! This is serious).
Though it had been a while since I had given them a thought, they just came back with a vengeance.
Over this past weekend, I was lucky enough to be outside in the gorgeous, sunny weather. Unfortunately, I could barely escape these little bastards.
They were not only jumping nearby but they were landing on me left and right.
Full disclosure: I’m not a bug person. So I was none too pleased to have these visitors.
Even beyond the whole “they’re actively trying to destroy the Garden State” thing, they’re annoying as you-know-what.
Should you see these pesky little twerps, here’s your reminder to smush them as quickly as you can.
YOU CAN HELP: How to trap NJ's pesky spotted lanternflies using only a water bottle
Yes, they’re pretty. Sure, you may feel guilty for killing a living creature. But you need to drop that immediately. They’re invasive and destructive.
Good luck with your mission.
