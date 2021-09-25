You know what you need to do.

You've heard all summer, and now into fall, about how we have to do our part to get rid of the invasive spotted lanternfly in New Jersey. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is begging you to do so.

The pest is invading our state and sucking the sap out of our much-needed plants, harming them and attracting harmful bugs. We've told you about various ways to kill the lanternfly, but this may be the easiest way to trap them yet... all you need is an empty water bottle!

arlutz73

It's important now to trap the bugs, as this is the time of year that the adults will start to lay eggs to be hatched next year. As reported by NJ101.5's own Patrick Lavery, one egg mass can lead to 30-50 nymphs in the spring. So when you kill one bug, imagine you're actually killing 50.

Check out this video which lays out how to trap these suckers in an old water bottle:

If you've already encountered a spotted lanternfly, you may have noticed that they will jump if you go near them, this method of capturing them takes advantage of that. Since they're not the brightest they'll still jump to get away, but they'll jump right into your trap.

Dummies!

Once you've captured the bugs, simply cap the bottle and stick it in your freezer overnight. Once they're dead, just dispose of the bodies and make sure you report your kills using the online form or call 833-4BADBUG (833-422-3284).

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

