How to get rid of the lanternfly — Jersey style (Opinion)

The spotted lanternflies are getting worse in New Jersey. These little creatures brought in accidentally from China are multiplying and killing off plant life. Grapevines are particularly at risk but not cannabis in New Jersey because thanks to the slowness of our marijuana legislation, we still don't have any.

We're told the only alternative to getting rid of this colorful pest is to kill it on sight. As we all know from watching "The Sopranos," you can't kill without permission and now New Jersey is giving us permission. But for those insect lovers who take pity on the poor "widdle wanterfwy" here are some ideas:

Since more people are leaving New Jersey than any other state, maybe we can apply the same ideas to our little pesky pests. If they worked for your friends and relatives if not yourself why not the lanternfly. So here goes:

Tell them Phil Murphy is going to win reelection. Hopefully, it's a lie but they don't know that.

Find out where in New Jersey they live and make it unaffordable for them to do so

Tax whatever plants the lanternflies are eating and also the rain that waters them

Mandate that the lanternfly must show proof of vaccination in order before it can eat any plant, also force them to wear a mask in between bites.

Force them to watch "The Many Saints Of Newark."

Scott Soffen:

"Play tapes of Chris Christie."

Getty Images

John Kensil:

"To be honest Steve you have to approach those lanternflies from the front. Because their hate-filled little eyes are in the back of their hate-filled heads."

arlutz73

Brett S. Harrison:

"Spread the word it's testifying in front of the Senate Subcommittee on organized crime."

dkfielding

Patti Eberhardt Sharpless:

"Fly swatter works great."

Moma Market and Fulfilled by Amazon via Amazon.

If you would like to buy this fly swatter, click here.

Joe Graci:

"Hair spray!"

Photo by Tuva Mathilde Løland on Unsplash

Joey Novick:

"Raise its property taxes, and it will leave New Jersey and never return."

kitzcorner

Kathy Ponti:

"Dish detergent mixed with vinegar in a children’s spray gun. Bam, gone!!!"

Image Source White

Tommy Howell:

"Give them a hot dog with ketchup on it and also let them know pork roll is not called Taylor ham."

jenifoto

Jason Beyer:

"Like any flying bug, you spray something that’s going to wet their wings and they can’t fly temporarily, then squash."

Ganna Galata

Chipps Cooney:

"Eat it..they taste good."

macniak

Rob Farber:

"Step on em. They get tired as you chance them. By the 4th hop they’re too exhausted to avoid your shoe."

Photo by nick jenkins on Unsplash

Chris Johnston:

"Make them the Jets Starting QB."

Getty Images

Jay Goldenberg:

"My buddy has a little tennis racket looking thing that electrocutes the crap out of them when you swap them. It's both effective and fun!"

BESTRIP and Fulfilled by Amazon via Amazon.

If you would like to get this, click here.

David McClain:

"I hear the head coaching job of either of the NFL teams is a pretty sure death sentence. Have we tried this?"

Getty Images

Charles Spevak:

"Rolled up newspaper."

Scott Bluebond:

"They are just doing what they were born to do. Everyone deserves to live in peace. To a Buddhist, a life is a life no matter the size."

Michael J Rivera/TSM

TREV: Shut up, Scott!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

What to know about the spotted lanternfly & tree of heaven in NJ How to identify the tree of heaven, one of the most likely places to find egg masses from the spotted lanternfly