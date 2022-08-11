Spotted lanternfly in all 21 NJ counties, no more need to report

Cape May had been the final holdout, but on Thursday, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture said populations of the spotted lanternfly are now in all 21 counties in the Garden State.

A report from NJ.com, citing a spokesperson for the department, seemed to confirm that infestations had spread into Cape May County sometime in the past month.

An email message from New Jersey 101.5 to the Department of Agriculture seeking independent confirmation was not immediately returned Thursday.

The spokesperson further told NJ.com that residents are no longer being asked to report sightings of the invasive bug, saying that decision was arrived at within the past week.

That reporting page was still active as of Thursday, however.

"While we appreciate the public's diligence in reporting the spotted lanternfly sightings, it is no longer necessary to report it to us," the spokesperson said to NJ.com.

New Jersey residents are still being urged to crush these bugs whenever and wherever seen — and not trap them with glue or sticky tape.

