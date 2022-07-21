Go to a NJ beach, score some free tomatoes

Tomatoes! Get your Jersey Fresh tomatoes!

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture will be handing out free Jersey Fresh tomatoes on some boardwalks on Thursday, so get them while the getting is good.

They want to highlight Jersey Fresh tomato season with special visits to the shore towns of Wildwood, Atlantic City, and Seaside Heights where NJDA marketing staff will be on hand to distribute free Jersey Fresh grape tomatoes to beachgoers.

“Tomatoes are one of the crops New Jersey is known for nationally and internationally. These grape tomatoes can be eaten as a tasty nutritious snack or taken home to use in a wide range of recipes or dishes,” said Secretary of Agriculture, Doug Fisher.

The tomatoes will be available beginning at 1 p.m. until supplies last, at the end of East Schellenger Avenue at the boardwalk near Morey’s Pier in Wildwood, at the end of New York Avenue on the boardwalk near Ripley’s Believe It or Not in Atlantic City, and along the boardwalk in Seaside Heights.

New Jersey’s tomato season lasts through the end of October. The state is among the top 10 producers of tomatoes in the U.S. annually, according to the department. In 2020, the Garden State had a production value of $48 million for tomatoes, according to the USDA. Jersey farmers harvested 80 million pounds of tomatoes on 3,100 acres.

Go to www.FindJerseyFresh.com to see where Jersey Fresh tomatoes are available locally.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

