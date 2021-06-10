NJ wants to see your best Jersey Fresh photos

Nothing says summer like Jersey Fresh fruits and vegetables.

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture has kicked off the 2021 #JerseyFreshisCOOLER social media photo contest at Bertuzzi's Farm Market, a popular location in Atlantic County for 75 years.

To take part, just share favorite photos of Jersey Fresh farmers, farms, markets or fresh produce with the hashtag #JerseyFreshisCOOLER on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

The grand prize winner will receive a custom Jersey Fresh Yeti 75-quart cooler. There will also be weekly winners who will receive several goodies: a Jersey Fresh prize pack including a Jersey Fresh backpack cooler filled with Jersey Fresh goodies like a cutting board, beach towel and car magnet.

Last year, more than 1,000 photos from all over the state highlighting fruits, vegetables, markets, and pick-your-own farms were submitted. 2020's winner, Melissa Garcia chose to use her $500 gift card at Bertuzzi's.

Bertuzzi's is owned by Joe and Caroline Bertuzzi Jacobs. Their produce selection throughout the season includes corn, tomatoes, string beans, peppers, peas, squash, eggplant, beets, cucumbers, blueberries, watermelon, cantaloupe, blackberries and pumpkins. They also sell plants, herbs and fresh cut flowers.

"#JerseyFreshisCOOLER is a contest for the fans of Jersey Fresh to get involved and promote the amazing and wonderful crops that are grown here in the Garden State," Agriculture Secretary Doug Fisher said.

The contest lasts until Sept. 7.

To find out which Jersey Fresh produce is available each week visit www.findjerseyfresh.com.