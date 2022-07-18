Spotted lanternflies are back: Here’s how to get rid of this plague (Opinion)

In the last couple of years, we've been beset by plagues of all kinds.

The one that seemed to get so many people's attention that would help them get revenge was the spotted lanternfly invasion. They actually showed up about three years ago, but the last two summers people were seriously focused on getting rid of them.

Earlier this year officials were bracing themselves for another invasion coming this summer. Summer is here and so are the beautiful spotted lanternflies.

They are an invasive species from China and can seriously damage landscape plants, trees and vineyards. With the growing popularity and prominence of New Jersey wines, this is a great concern for wineries and other agricultural crops.



The insects first showed up in Hunterdon County a few years ago having come from Pennsylvania, and have moved on to other parts of Central Jersey.

If you've noticed large numbers of them near your home and are interested in getting rid of them, there is no shortage of home remedies online to help you. Even local towns like the city of Bordentown have some helpful hints. Or you can check out one of the dozens of helpful professional and homemade videos.

Some people have gotten pretty creative about it.

This middle school girl didn't want to the pests to ruin her tree climbing hobby, so she used her smarts to thwart the little buggers. The recipe above seems pretty easy and simple to make. Good luck!

