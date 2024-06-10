Spotlight on small business, local stars in South River, NJ

Our Common Ground podcast has been focused on highlighting New Jersey's small business communities on local "Main Streets" across our state.

This weekend we had a very special broadcast of the live-streaming show in South River. We were invited in to help celebrate a fun occasion for the town. Some of the NFL's greatest players grew up and started on the path to football stardom in South River.

Former Washington Redskins Quarterback Joe Theismann, who had an exemplary 12-year pro-football career, was being honored with having a street named after him.

It was an honor to have a conversation with Joe before, during, and after the broadcast. He's a smart, considerate, and humble guy. You gotta check out the conversation about growing up in New Jersey and his role models growing up.

Bill Spadea and Joe Theismann

I want to thank South River's new mayor, Peter Guindi for inviting us in and the owner of Ria Mar restaurant, Rui Baptista for hosting the event. Of course, it was also great speaking with long-time South River police chief, Mark Tinitigan who is doing an outstanding job leading the force and keeping the community safe.

Bill Spadea's live podcast at Ria Mar in South River

Here's a little about the NFL stars who joined me on the podcast:

Former Washington Redskins Joe Theismann South River Graduate sits on the Sports Advisory Board of the St. Jude Children's Hospital Joe Theismann won one Super Bowl championship beating Miami Dolphins in 1983. Theismann was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003. 12-year NFL veteran and two-time Pro Bowler, Theismann played 163 consecutive games for the Redskins from 1974 to 1985. He holds Redskins records for passing yardage. - Joe Theismann on Wikipedia

Bill Spadea and Joe Theismann

Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Drew Pearson HOF South River Graduate Inducted into Hall of Fame 2021 Won Super Bowl in 1978 against Denver Broncos 156 Games Played 489 Receptions Receiving yards: 7,822 Touchdowns: 48 - Drew Pearson on Wikipedia

Bill Spadea and Drew Pierson

Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver Kenny Jackson South River Graduate Penn State Graduate Receptions: 126 Receiving yards: 2,170 Receiving touchdowns: 11 Jackson was Penn State's first All-American wide receiver. By his senior year in 1983, he held 27 school records. He still ranks second in career receiving yards among Nittany Lions with 2,006. He re-signed with the Eagles during the 1988 season. Jackson served on the coaching staff at his alma mater for eight seasons, coaching Penn State's wide receivers from 1993 to 2000. - Kenny Jackson on Wikipedia

Bill Spadea and Kenny Jackson

